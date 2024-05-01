Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial Victim's Mother Testifies

Opening statements are underway in the Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial as Christopher Gregor is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Corey Micciolo. Corey's mother, Breanna Micciolo, takes the stand. (4/30/24)   MORE

Corey Micciolo's mother, Breanna Micciolo, takes the stand.

surveillance video shows inside of a gym with boy on treadmill

Video Shows Father Forcing Child to Run on Treadmill

defense attorney Mario Gallucci delivers opening statements

Gregor Defense: Child's Injuries Were From 'Lifesaving Techniques'

Prosecutor delivers opening statements in court

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

toni mcclure appears in court

Prosecutor Seeking Life in Prison for Mother of Kinsleigh Welty

Christopher Gregor allegedly forced his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, to run on a treadmill because he believed the boy was “too fat” The child later died of injuries believed to be sustained from chronic abuse.

Man Accused of Abusing Son to Death

Scott Peterson Zooms into hearing from prison.

D.A. Seeks to Stop DNA Testing in Scott Peterson Case

Christopher Gregor's son, Corey.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Selection Underway

Courtroom in which Lori Vallow waived her case management hearing appearance.

Lori Vallow Case Management Hearing in Arizona

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

split screen shows harmony and adam montgomery

Judge Says Adam Montgomery Must Appear at Sentencing

Three people are facing charges after Kinsleigh Welty, 5, died due to severe neglect.

Kinsleigh Welty: 5-Year-Old Dies From Severe Malnourishment

