Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast: Delphi Murders: Courtroom Chaos

Posted at 4:54 PM, March 25, 2024

It’s been seven years since 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed in Delphi, Indiana. Join Closing Arguments host Vinnie Politan as he looks at all sides of the case against Richard Allen, including the pretrial nightmare surrounding Allen’s case and the long road to justice for the families of Abby and Libby.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

richard allen mugshot

Delphi defense turns to crowdfunding to pay for expert witnesses

Richard Allen's defense team has started an online fundraiser to help pay for defense expert witnesses to testify in his May 13 murder trial. More

Booking photo of Timothy Verrill

Court TV Podcast: Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial: Opening Statements

This week’s Court TV Podcast features both sides' opening statements in the Small-Town Secrets Murder Trial. More

side by side photos of Abby Williams and Libby German

Delphi Murders: Inside Two Crucial Hearings

Richard Allen's attorneys appeared for a contempt hearing, as the judge allowed two additional counts of murder to be filed. More

TRENDING

Karen Read sits in court during a motions hearing
File photo of Sean
Julie Grant with a pic of Becky Hill's presser on the monitor.
richard allen mugshot

LATEST NEWS

Donna Adelson sits in court
Karen Read sits in court during a motions hearing
Kouri Richins sits in court at her counsel table.

SCRIPPS NEWS