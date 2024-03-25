Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast: Delphi Murders: Courtroom Chaos

It’s been seven years since 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed in Delphi, Indiana. Join Closing Arguments host Vinnie Politan as he looks at all sides of the case against Richard Allen, including the pretrial nightmare surrounding Allen’s case and the long road to justice for the families of Abby and Libby.
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...