NV v. Deobra Redden: Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial

LAS VEGAS (Court TV/Scripps News Las Vegas) — A man accused of leaping over the bench and attacking a judge in Las Vegas is facing trial.

Deobra Redden, 31, is facing nine charges, including felony attempted murder of a victim 60 years of age or older. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

In Jan., video of the incident that reportedly left Judge Mary Kay Holthus with bruising went viral online. During the hearing, Judge Holthus was sentencing Redden for attempted battery charges. As she was preparing to hand down a sentence, Redden was seen jumping over the bench towards her.

According to an arrest report, Judge Holthus said Redden knocked her out of her chair and slammed her head against the wall before ripping some of her hair out. The report also stated that two marshals were notified of a panic alarm but were dispatched to the wrong courtroom.

Redden’s defense team and family says he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Redden has retained criminal defense attorney Carl Arnold, who is also representing Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis in the Tupac murder case. Redden has a long criminal history including three felony convictions, reports Scripps News Las Vegas.

Redden’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 3.