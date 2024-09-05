'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Get Out of There': Judge Describes Attack

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Hon. Mary Kay Holthus, the Las Vegas judge who was attacked by Deobra Redden, testified in Redden's attempted murder trial. In a shocking incident caught on camera, Redden launched himself across the courtroom, knocking Holthus to the floor. (9/5/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?