'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Get Out of There': Judge Describes Attack

Hon. Mary Kay Holthus, the Las Vegas judge who was attacked by Deobra Redden, testified in Redden's attempted murder trial. In a shocking incident caught on camera, Redden launched himself across the courtroom, knocking Holthus to the floor. (9/5/24) MORE

Latest Videos

Deobra Redden Pleads Guilty

Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial: Defendant Suddenly Pleads Guilty

Law clerk Michael Lasso

Law Clerk Who Helped Judge Who Was Being Attacked Takes the Stand

Graphic of a man lunging at a judge and splitscreen of a defendant at the defense table and a female witness on the stand.

Man in an orange prison jumper is wheeled into court in a wheelchair.

Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

The back of a female defendant's head as she sits in court.

Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

News anchor holds a microphone.

Matt Johnson Talks About His Jailhouse Interview with Robert Telles

Elderly woman at defense table wears a purple prison jumper.

Donna Adelson Hearing: Lawyers Argue Motions Ahead of Sept. 17 Trial

Elderly female defendant is sowrn in

Donna Adelson Speaks Prior to Motions Hearing

witness swears in while holding up his right hand while standing at the witness box next to an American flag

Trucker's Girlfriend Murder Trial: Palmer Testifies in His Own Defense

Young, blonde male witness on the stand wears a navy blue polo shirt

Mother Texted Son: 'I'm scared for my life...he tried to strangle me'

Middle-aged defendant in a blue button-down shirt listens in court.

Defense Says No Blood, DNA or Prints Link Palmer to Goodrich's Death

