Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Highlights included testimony from Rusty Barton, the man whom defendant Melody Farris was having an affair with; as well as testimony from a digital forensic analyst, forensic anthropologist, and Melody Farris' friend and former neighbor. (10/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?