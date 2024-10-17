Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Highlights included testimony from Rusty Barton, the man whom defendant Melody Farris was having an affair with; as well as testimony from a digital forensic analyst, forensic anthropologist, and Melody Farris' friend and former neighbor. (10/17/24) MORE

