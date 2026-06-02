Accused Killer Husband is Questioned By Cops

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Zachariah Rasch is questioned by police regarding Crystal Rasch’s disappearance. Zachariah, 44, is standing trial on charges he killed his wife, Crystal, 37 and burned her body on their property. His attorney says Crystal took her own life. (6/2/26) MORE
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