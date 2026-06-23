Disturbing Admission: Accused Killer Says He Planned to Hide Wife’s Body

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Zarrius Hildabrand, who’s accused of killing his wife, Saria Barney, details finding Barney’s body. Hildabrand said his intention was to "hide the body of my wife and clean up the blood of the mattress and the surrounding area.” (6/23/26) MORE
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