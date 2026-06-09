Burned and Convicted: Husband Found Guilty in Wife’s Brutal Murder

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After a little more than two hours of deliberations, a Wisconsin jury found Zachariah Rasch guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse in the death of his wife, Crystal Rasch. (6/9/26) MORE
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