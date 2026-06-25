Military Husband Trial in Drain Pipe Murder — Verdict In

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After a little less than 10 hours of deliberations, an Alaska jury returned with a guilty verdict in Zarrius Hildabrand’s murder trial. Hildabrand was convicted of second-degree murder in his wife, Saria Barney’s death. (6/25/26) MORE
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