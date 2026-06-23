Accused Wife Killer Never Said He Missed Her, Mom Testifies

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Paula Hildabrand takes the stand in her son’s murder trial. Paula, Zarrius Hildabrand’s adoptive mother, detailed Zarrius’s childhood during emotional testimony, saying “He was very protective of all of us.” (6/23/26) MORE
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