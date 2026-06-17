Autopsy Testimony Challenges Accused Wife Killer's Claim

Dr. Kenneth Gallagher describes performing the autopsy on victim Saria Barney, noting that Barney’s manner of death was homicide, with the cause of death injury being a penetrating intermediate range gunshot wound of the head. (6/17/26) MORE

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