Autopsy Testimony Challenges Accused Wife Killer's Claim

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Dr. Kenneth Gallagher describes performing the autopsy on victim Saria Barney, noting that Barney’s manner of death was homicide, with the cause of death injury being a penetrating intermediate range gunshot wound of the head. (6/17/26) MORE
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