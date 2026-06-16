Alleged Military Wife Killer Trial Reveals Blood-Stained Mattress and Guns

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The court is shown a suspected blood-stained mattress that was taken as evidence from Zarrius Hildabrand’s apartment. Hildabrand, who is accused of killing his wife, Saria Barney, faces 20 to 99 years in prison if convicted. (6/16/26) MORE
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