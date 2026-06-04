Police Question Accused Husband About Missing Wife in Recorded Interview

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Jurors watched a police interview with Zachariah Rasch as investigators searched for answers in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Crystal Rasch. Prosecutors allege Zachariah killed Crystal and later burned her remains on his property. (6/4/26) MORE
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