Autopsy Horror: Leroy Fowler's Kidney Crystals Point to Antifreeze Poisoning

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Dr. Richard Atkinson, who performed the autopsy on Leroy Fowler, addresses finding calcium oxalate crystals in his kidneys. Atkinson immediately thought of ethylene glycol poisoning as a cause of death, due to the presence of the crystals. (3/26/26) MORE
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