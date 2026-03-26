Autopsy Horror: Leroy Fowler's Kidney Crystals Point to Antifreeze Poisoning

Dr. Richard Atkinson, who performed the autopsy on Leroy Fowler, addresses finding calcium oxalate crystals in his kidneys. Atkinson immediately thought of ethylene glycol poisoning as a cause of death, due to the presence of the crystals. (3/26/26) MORE

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