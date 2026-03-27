Judy Church ‘Too Smart' to Leave Poisoned Powerade in Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense

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Stanley Norkunas presents the defense’s closing argument in Judy Church’s trial. The defense argues that Church is smart, saying, "If Judy put antifreeze in the Powerade, why would she leave that in the house?” (3/27/26) MORE
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