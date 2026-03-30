Resentful Girlfriend Convicted of Poisoning Cheating Boyfriend

Judy Church was convicted of poisoning her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler’s drinks, by lacing them with antifreeze. The Commonwealth highlighted that the toxic relationship led to a murder that “was committed with extreme atrocity and cruelty.” (3/30/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

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Judy Church verdict

Resentful Girlfriend Convicted of Poisoning Cheating Boyfriend

Judy Church-Commonwealth's closings

Extreme 'Atrocity and Cruelty': Commonwealth Says Judy Church Poisoned Lover

Judy Church's defense's closings

Judy Church ‘Too Smart' to Leave Poisoned Powerade in Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense

Judy Church trial

Autopsy Horror: Leroy Fowler's Kidney Crystals Point to Antifreeze Poisoning

John Heywood Jr.

Judy Church Said 'If He Ever Cheats, I'll Poison Him': Victim’s Cousin

Judy Church interrogation

Accused Killer Girlfriend: Boyfriend Said, ‘I’m Gonna Die, You Know That, Don’t You?’

Judy Church trial

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Barbara Randall

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Leroy Fowler

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Judy Church's voodoo doll

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Judy Church trial

Accused Killer Girlfriend's 911 Call: 'My Boyfriend Must Have Ingested Something'

Defendant Judy Church Is 'A Bit of a Fool, She's Not a Murderer': Defense

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