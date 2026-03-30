Resentful Girlfriend Convicted of Poisoning Cheating Boyfriend

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Judy Church was convicted of poisoning her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler’s drinks, by lacing them with antifreeze. The Commonwealth highlighted that the toxic relationship led to a murder that “was committed with extreme atrocity and cruelty.” (3/30/26) MORE
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