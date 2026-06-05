Burned Bone Fragments Recovered on Property of Man Accused of Killing Wife

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Jordan Karsten, who used ground-penetrating radar to search a burn pile on Zachariah Rasch’s property, described finding charred pieces of bone. Rasch is currently on trial, accused of killing his wife, Crystal Rasch, and burning her body. (6/5/26) MORE
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