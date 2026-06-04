Forensic Scientist Details Human Blood Found in Accused Husband’s Vehicle

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Forensic scientist Trevor Naleid testified about blood-stained evidence collected in the case against Zachariah Rasch, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, Crystal Rasch, and burning her remains. (6/4/26) MORE
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