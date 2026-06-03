‘Do You Die Instantly From a Gunshot to the Head?’: Accused Wife Killer’s Web Searches

Det. Kasey Young testified about web searches allegedly found on Zachariah Rasch’s phone during his trial for the murder of his estranged wife, Crystal Rasch, including questions such as, “Do you die instantly from a gunshot to the head?” (6/3/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

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