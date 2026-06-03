Shocking Find: Tooth, Skull Fragments Recovered From Burn Pit in Wife Murder Case

Det. Andrew Rolfs, who investigated Crystal Rasch’s disappearance, testified about finding a burn pit containing bone fragments, a molar, and pieces of a cranium. while searching the property belonging to Zachariah Rasch. (6/2/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

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