Extreme 'Atrocity and Cruelty': Commonwealth Says Judy Church Poisoned Lover

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Andrew Camelio presents the Commonwealth’s closings, reaffirming that Judy Church was in a toxic relationship with Leroy Fowler, saying the video provides all the evidence... this murder was committed with extreme atrocity and cruelty.” (3/27/26) MORE
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