Melody Farris Calls Son, Scott, 'Hot Tempered' in Interview with Police

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Investigators told Melody Farris they'd found bones and projectile in the burn pile. Farris also told a detective that her son, Scott Farris, was "hot tempered," and that his relationship with his dad (victim Gary Farris) was tempestuous. (10/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?