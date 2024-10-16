Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Affair Partners of Defendant and Victim Testify

Highlights from Day 7 of GA v. Melody Farris included testimony from Melody Farris' former lover, Ted Wiley, and Gary Farris' former lover, Angela Phillip. Melody is accused of shooting Gary and burning his body. (10/16/24) MORE

