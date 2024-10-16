Burn Pile Murder Trial: Affair Partners of Defendant and Victim Testify

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Highlights from Day 7 of GA v. Melody Farris included testimony from Melody Farris' former lover, Ted Wiley, and Gary Farris' former lover, Angela Phillip. Melody is accused of shooting Gary and burning his body. (10/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?