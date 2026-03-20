Accused Killer Girlfriend Had Voodoo Dolls of Victim's Girlfriend: Witness

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Leroy Francis Fowler III, victim Leroy Fowler's son, testified that defendant Judy Church had multiple voodoo dolls of his father's girlfriend. Fowler III said Church would stick them with pins and throw them around. (3/20/26) MORE
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