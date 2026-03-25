Judy Church Said 'If He Ever Cheats, I'll Poison Him': Victim’s Cousin

John Heywood Jr., the cousin of the supposed poisoning victim, Leroy Fowler, addresses comments made by defendant Judy Church. Heywood testified that Church allegedly said, “If he ever cheats on me, I will poison him." (3/25/26) MORE

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