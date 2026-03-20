Accused Killer Girlfriend Records Boyfriend As He Writhes in Pain

Judy Church records victim, Leroy Fowler, as he writhes in pain on the floor of their apartment. In the recording, Church asks Fowler, "What did you take? They're going to ask me." Church is accused of poisoning Fowler with antifreeze. (3/20/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

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