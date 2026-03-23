Accused Killer Girlfriend Nicknamed 'Grandma' By Victim's Other Lover

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Barbara Randall, Leroy Fowler's other girlfriend, takes the stand and addresses their relationship. Randall was asked if she had a nickname for defendant Judy Church, in which she confirmed that she would refer to her as "Grandma." (3/23/26) MORE
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