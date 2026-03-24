Accused Killer Girlfriend: Boyfriend Said, ‘I’m Gonna Die, You Know That, Don’t You?’

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Judy Church’s interrogation video is shown in court. In the video, Church describes Leroy Fowler’s health issues and his inability to pick himself up off the floor. Fowler allegedly told Church, “I’m gonna die, you know that, don’t you?” (3/24/26) MORE
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