Accused Killer Girlfriend's 911 Call: 'My Boyfriend Must Have Ingested Something'

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Monica Carnes, the dispatcher who took defendant Judy Church's call, takes the stand as the 911 call is played in court. Church said, "My boyfriend must have ingested something, and he can't stand." (3/18/26) MORE
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