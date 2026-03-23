Victim Warned ‘Stepson’ His Girlfriend Was Allegedly Poisoning Him

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Michael Hawkins, who viewed supposed poisoning victim Leroy Fowler as his stepfather, though he legally wasn't, details being on a long car ride with Fowler. Hawkins said Fowler mentioned he thought defendant Judy Church was poisoning him. (3/23/26) MORE
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