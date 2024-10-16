Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Melody Farris’ Affair Partner: I Turned Her In to Police

Rusty Barton detailed how he and Melody Farris went from friends to lovers. He knew she was married, recalled her tattoos in detail, described how they'd meet halfway between their homes, and said he's the one who turned her in to police. (10/16/24) MORE

Court TV, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Splitscreen of a grey-haired witness and a grey-haired defendant.

Melody Farris’ Affair Partner: I Turned Her In to Police

Splitscreen of a man and a woman.

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Affair Partners of Defendant and Victim Testify

a woman testifies in court

Witness: Hearing About Gary Farris' Death 'Made My Blood Turn Cold'

Emily Farris testifies

Farris' Daughter Describes Mother As 'Aggressive' After Father's Murder

Emily Farris testifies against her mother

'We Need to Tell Daddy': Daughter Details Farris Family Drama

Woman on an iPhone screen durting a Zoom call.

Woman Accused in Beating, Burning Death of Husband Back in Court

melody farris sits in court while her son testifies

Melody Farris' Son Describes Guns Throughout the House

scott farris cries while testifying during melody farris trial

Tearful Scott Farris Insists He Didn't Kill His Father At Mother's Trial

splitscreen: young man testifies as older female defendant looks on

Farris Son: Mom Inviting Granddaughter Over Is ‘Sick and Twisted’

splitscreen: picture of victim, young man testifying, female defendant listens

Farris Son: Dad Said Every Day With Mom Was the Worst Day of His Life

Teary-eyed young man on the witness stand.

Brother to Farris Son: 'I Think There's Human Remains On the Burn Pile'

Scott and Laci Peterson

Judge Grants Scott Peterson Access to Post-Conviction Evidence

MORE VIDEOS