Melody Farris: My Son Despises Me, Said He'd Beat Me Beyond Recognition

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
During an interrogation regarding the night Gary Farris disappeared, Melody Farris told investigators that her son, Chris Farris, despises her and threatened to hurt her. Melody also recalled arguing with her other son, Scott, that night. (10/23/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?