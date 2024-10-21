Jury Hears Jail Calls Between Melody Farris, Her Lover, and Her Family

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Jurors heard 2019 jail calls between Melody Farris and her daughter, her son-in-law, and the man she was having an affair with. The calls took place shortly after Farris' arrest and one year after the death of her husband, Gary Farris. (10/21/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?