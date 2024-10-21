Jury Hears Jail Calls Between Melody Farris, Her Lover, and Her Family

Jurors heard 2019 jail calls between Melody Farris and her daughter, her son-in-law, and the man she was having an affair with. The calls took place shortly after Farris' arrest and one year after the death of her husband, Gary Farris. (10/21/24) MORE

Jury Hears Jail Calls Between Melody Farris, Her Lover, and Her Family

Melody Farris' Granddaughter Describes Finding Burn Pile

Melody Farris' Affair Partner Admits He Was Seeing Two Women

Melody Farris’ Former Lover Testifies

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Melody Farris’ Affair Partner: I Turned Her In to Police

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Affair Partners of Defendant and Victim Testify

Witness: Hearing About Gary Farris' Death 'Made My Blood Turn Cold'

Farris' Daughter Describes Mother As 'Aggressive' After Father's Murder

'We Need to Tell Daddy': Daughter Details Farris Family Drama

Woman Accused in Beating, Burning Death of Husband Back in Court

Melody Farris' Son Describes Guns Throughout the House

