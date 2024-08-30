Ashley Benefield claims juror snuck phone into deliberations

Posted at 3:50 PM, August 30, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

BRADENTON, Fla. (Court TV) — A former ballerina convicted of manslaughter for killing her husband is asking for a new trial, saying that a juror illegally smuggled a phone into the deliberation room.

Booking photo of Ashley Benefield

Ashley Benefield was convicted of manslaughter for the death of her husband, Doug Benefield. (Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

Ashley Benefield is awaiting sentencing after a jury failed to be convinced that she shot her husband, Douglas Benefield, in self-defense. While she faces a potential sentence of 30 years behind bars, her attorneys are trying to get her a new trial and have cited a number of issues.

The motion, reviewed by Court TV, accuses prosecutors of making several “improper and inflammatory remarks” during their closing arguments in the case, including telling the jury that Doug had filed for sole custody before his death. In fact, it had been Ashley who had filed for sole custody before the shooting. The defense also took issue with prosecutors calling Ashley a “manipulator” at least 14 times and accused the state of ridiculing her emotional testimony.

WATCH | Doug Benefield’s Daughter Reacts to Verdict

Included with the motion for a new trial is a motion to interview the jurors who convicted Ashley. Her attorneys have said that a juror, who has yet to be identified, brought a cell phone into the jury room and used it to communicate while the deliberations were ongoing.

User “That-Hoodie Guy” made comments on a live stream of the trial during deliberations that Ashley’s attorney say are proof he was in communication with someone inside of the jury room. In a series of messages that began 10 minutes before parties were told there was a verdict, That-Hoodie Guy said, “VERDICT INCOMING” and “MY SISTER SNUCK A FLIP PHONE IN, SHE TEXT ME 5-1 GUILTY MAY COMPROMISE ON MANSLAUGHTER.” Two minutes after that message, the jury returned the compromise verdict of manslaughter.

Defense attorneys said they also want to talk to Juror 15, who is accused of lying on a questionnaire during voir dire. The juror failed to disclose her personal history with domestic violence, and the fact that she is party to a custody situation similar to the Benefields’.

Prosecutors have opposed the defense’s motion to interview jurors, saying there is nothing to indicate the verdict would have been different.

Both sides will argue their position at a motions hearing scheduled for Sept. 16. Ashley’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

More In:

Related Stories

woman crying on stand in court

The ‘Black Swan’ Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Testifies | Court TV Podcast

PODCAST: This episode features Ashley Benefield’s testimony telling the jury her firsthand account of shooting her estranged husband, Doug. More

Man anchor talking

Analyzing The ‘Black Swan’ Murder Trial

One day after the guilty verdict is read in The 'Black Swan' Murder Trial, Vinnie Politan reflects on the trial and the family's reaction. More

woman and man at press conference

Doug Benefield’s Daughter Reacts to Verdict

Doug Benefield's family expresses their gratitude for justice at a press conference after the guilty verdict is read in The 'Black Swan' Murder Trial. More

TRENDING

Rober Telles learns his fate
Kouri Richins in court.
woman anchor in pink jacket
one teenage girl and 3 young men and a man reporter

LATEST NEWS

woman stands in courtroom
Sarah Boone smiles as she leaves court
Deobra Redden enters court

SCRIPPS NEWS