Black Swan Murder Trial: Doug Benefield's Former Attorney Joins Court TV

Doug Benefield's former attorney, Stephanie Murphy, joins Court TV to discuss the status of the family court case that occurred before Ashley Benefield killed her husband, Doug. (7/18/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Doug Benefield's former attorney, Stephanie Murphy, joins Court TV to discuss the status of the family court case that occurred before Ashley Benefield killed her husband, Doug.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Doug Benefield's Former Attorney Joins Court TV

Court TV speaks with Doug Benefield's cousin, Tommie Benefield. Tommie speaks about the circumstances in which Doug and Ashley were purportedly reconciling and on the verge of withdrawing the divorce petition and move to Maryland together up until he was killed.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Court TV Speaks With Doug Benefield's Cousin

Marcia Thompson takes the stand in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial. Thompson, a U.S. Customs officer is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband, Terry Thompson.

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Marcia Thompson Takes the Stand

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Peterson looks straight at Zoom camera.

Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

Black Swan Murder Trial: A Look at the "We Stand With Ashley Movement"

two women in court

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Opening Statements

The defense team representing disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has filed new documents asking South Carolina’s highest court to take a look at his appeal.

Alex Murdaugh Appeals Murder Conviction

Smiling pregnant woman sitting in an armchair and wearing a red silk sleeveless top.

Will Scott Peterson Get a New Trial?

Benjamin Brown, a plastic surgeon charged in connection with the death of his wife, entered a not guilty plea after waiving his arraignment, which was scheduled to take place July 10.

Plastic Surgeon Pleads Not Guilty in Death of His Wife

A Voice For Victims: The Murder of Charles Vallow

The judge took time to speak to Ashley Benefield herself during a wide-ranging motions hearing.

Black Swan Murder Trial: 911 Call, Witnesses Addressed at Hearing

MORE VIDEOS