Man accused of killing wife sobs loudly in first court appearance

BOSTON (Court TV) — A Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife sobbed through most of his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Sean Brewer, 58, is charged with manslaughter and weapons violations in the death of his wife, Jacklyn Berry, 47, who was shot to death at the couple’s home over the weekend.

Prosecutors said at Tuesday’s arraignment that officers were called to the couple’s home on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. The victim was found lying in bed with a gunshot wound.

In court, prosecutors said that Brewer claimed that he had been in the bedroom and began to find items that didn’t belong to him, including a jacket with a firearm in the pocket. When he took the weapon out of the pocket to ask Berry about it, Brewer allegedly told officers that the gun “spontaneously went off” even though he did not touch the trigger. Officers serving a search warrant at the property reported finding a .40 Smith & Wesson firearm and a spent cartridge casing.

Investigators with the Winthrop Police Department said that initial reports on the scene suggested there was a verbal argument taking place before the shooting, but didn’t offer any details about what may have been said.

Brewer was visibly crying as he was led into the courtroom on Tuesday and could be heard loudly sobbing at points throughout the hearing. At one point, he put his head down on a table and then appeared to disappear from view, though his crying was still audible.

An online fundraiser remembered the victim as “sweet, loyal, loving and kind. She was a nurturer. She was a proud sister, daughter, and auntie, niece, friend and cousin to so many.”

Prosecutors said that Brewer has a “lengthy” criminal record that includes convictions for crimes of violence and drugs. At the time of his wife’s shooting, he was out of jail on bond awaiting trial, which was scheduled to start on June 17. In that case, Brewer is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

While Brewer was given a $100,000 bond in the manslaughter case, his bond in the previous case was revoked, meaning he will stay behind bars for at least 60 days.

Brewer is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause hearing in the manslaughter case on July 15.