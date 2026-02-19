Former ballerina Ashley Benefield moved after alleged assault on officer

OCALA, Fla. (Court TV) — Former ballerina Ashley Benefield has gotten into trouble behind bars as she serves her sentence for manslaughter.

Prison records reviewed by Court TV revealed that Benefield was moved to “disciplinary confinement” following an incident at the prison in Ocala, Florida, where she currently resides.

Benefield was convicted of manslaughter in the death of her husband, Doug, whom she claimed she had shot in self-defense.

Officials with the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed that Benefield was moved “following a battery on a correctional officer.” No further details were released; the prison did not provide any clarity on how long Benefield would be held in disciplinary confinement.

At a bond hearing after Benefield appealed her conviction, her attorney emphasized her “good behavior” while out on bond pending trial.