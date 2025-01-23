Judge weighs bond request in Ashley Benefield’s manslaughter case

BRADENTON, Fla. (Court TV) — A former ballerina convicted of manslaughter in the death of her husband appeared in court to request bond during her appeal.

Janelle Kusmierz, a Senior Probation Officer, testified that Benefield complied with all conditions during her previous bond period and was not considered a flight risk. Laura Zito, a long-time acquaintance, described Benefield as “genuine, honest, loving, giving, and very gentle” and expressed confidence that she would not flee if granted bond. Jana Taylor Martin, a Bible teacher and friend, emotionally recounted Benefield’s time living with her and emphasized her strong character and commitment to her daughter. Martin testified that if released, Benefield would live next door to her with her daughter and mother. Barbara J. Russell, who conducted mental evaluations, highlighted Benefield’s ties to the community and her role as a loving mother.

The prosecution opposed the bond request, arguing that Benefield’s conviction for manslaughter was serious and that she had been dishonest in the past. Doug Benefield’s cousin, Tommie Benefield, also spoke against granting bond, expressing concerns about Ashley Benefield’s credibility and how Doug Benefield was portrayed during the hearing.

Judge Whyte concluded the hearing by stating he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written order regarding the bond request.

