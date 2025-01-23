Judge weighs bond request in Ashley Benefield’s manslaughter case

Posted at 10:42 AM, January 23, 2025
BRADENTON, Fla. (Court TV) —  A former ballerina convicted of manslaughter in the death of her husband appeared in court to request bond during her appeal.

Ashley Benefield appears in court during a bond hearing on Jan. 23, 2025. (Court TV)

Ashley Benefield was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for fatally shooting her husband, Douglas Benefield, in Ashley’s bedroom in Sept. 2020, though her defense claimed it was done in self-defense.

The Jan. 23 bond hearing, presided over by Judge Stephen Matthew Whyte, included testimony from several witnesses supporting Benefield’s request for bond. Her defense argued that she has strong community ties and a job waiting for her if released.

Janelle Kusmierz, a Senior Probation Officer, testified that Benefield complied with all conditions during her previous bond period and was not considered a flight risk.

Laura Zito, a long-time acquaintance, described Benefield as “genuine, honest, loving, giving, and very gentle” and expressed confidence that she would not flee if granted bond.

Jana Taylor Martin, a Bible teacher and friend, emotionally recounted Benefield’s time living with her and emphasized her strong character and commitment to her daughter. Martin testified that if released, Benefield would live next door to her with her daughter and mother.

Barbara J. Russell, who conducted mental evaluations, highlighted Benefield’s ties to the community and her role as a loving mother.

The prosecution opposed the bond request, arguing that Benefield’s conviction for manslaughter was serious and that she had been dishonest in the past. Doug Benefield’s cousin, Tommie Benefield, also spoke against granting bond, expressing concerns about Ashley Benefield’s credibility and how Doug Benefield was portrayed during the hearing.

Judge Whyte concluded the hearing by stating he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written order regarding the bond request.

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

