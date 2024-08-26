Vinnie Politan Investigates: Idaho Student Murders Podcast

Vinnie Politan investigates the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin and their alleged murderer, Bryan Kohberger.
Catch Up on the Facts: CLICK HERE
In a shocking case, a mother and son stand trial for the unthinkable. Shanda Vander Ark, once a promising law clerk, now faces murder charges... More
Bryan Kohberger's defense team claims that potential jurors warned of riots and violence if he was found not guilty in Latah County. More
Vinnie Politan digs into the Suitcase Murder Trial of Sarah Boone, who is charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr. More