Prescription for murder: Inside the killings of Spencer and Monique Tepe

LAS VEGAS (Court TV) — The slayings of Spencer and Monique Tepe in their Ohio home took center stage at CrimeCon 2026 in Las Vegas as Law&Crime and Court TV took a deep dive into the case.

Michael McKee has pleaded not guilty to charge of murdering the Tepes, who were found shot to death in their home on Dec. 30, 2025. “Imagine what happened inside that home,” Court TV anchor Vinnie Politan said. “Two people were murdered, not at the same time, so when one victim goes down, the other knows what is happening.”

The victims were found after Spencer Tepe failed to arrive to work at his dental practice. A total of four 911 calls came in from worried friends and coworkers. “It’s so hard to think about all of that,” said Law&Crime’s Sierra Gillespie. “It’s so weird, because there’s no sign of forced entry, there’s no sign of break-in.”

Court TV’s Cody Thomas described the Tepes’ neighborhood as one in transition. While the couple lived in a beautiful home, two housing projects were located nearby and neighbors said prostitution was an issue. Thomas said that when he visited the scene, he was shocked by the amount of surveillance equipment. “I’ve never seen an area with so many cameras. There were cameras everywhere.”

Those cameras captured a man near the Tepe home around the time of the killings; investigators say that man was McKee.

McKee was Monique Tepe’s ex-husband. “It seemed like a very amicable divorce,” Law&Crime’s Chris Stewart said. At the time of the Tepes’ deaths, McKee lived six hours away from the couple in Illinois.

The biggest question that remains is why. “There’s still so much we don’t know,” Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber said. Investigators have not revealed any possible motive for the slayings; McKee and Monique Tepe did not share any children.

The couple had alluded to issues with McKee previously. Weeks before the shooting, the Tepes went to the Big 10 championship game in Indiana. While at the game, Monique Tepe left to return to the hotel because she was upset about something involving McKee. Prosecutors say that while the Tepes were at the game, McKee actually traveled to the couple’s home in Ohio.

No trial date is scheduled yet for McKee, who faces multiple counts of murder as well as burglary. He’s represented by Diane Menashe, who Weber described as a powerhouse attorney. “I think she’s going to attack those search warrants as much as possible,” he said, suggesting Menashe may also claim “it was a sloppy investigation.”