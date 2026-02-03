Michael McKee appears calm in jail video after arrest for double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Court TV) — Newly released videos show an alleged killer moments after his arrest, appearing calm and talking to police officers who are searching him.

Michael McKee has pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary while using a firearm suppressor after his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, and her husband, Spencer Tepe, were found dead in their Ohio home.

On Tuesday, Court TV obtained documents offering new details about how the couple died. The coroner’s report and autopsy show Monique suffered nine total gunshot wounds to her head, trunk and extremities — including one to her right cheek and three to her chest. Reports show Spencer had seven gunshot wounds to his head, neck, trunk and upper extremities.

McKee was arrested following a national manhunt for the killer, more than a week after the Tepes were found.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a series of videos to Court TV showing McKee upon his arrival at the jail. In one clip, he’s seen walking behind a wall and handing out clothing to waiting police officers, who collect it as evidence. A second clip shows McKee continuing to remove his clothing, including his socks, before an officer gives him a full-body pat-down.

McKee, who appears expressionless for most of the video, appears to yawn at one point. He stands and can be seen talking calmly to officers.

McKee, who worked as a vascular surgeon at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois, remains behind bars. His attorney waived a request for bond at his last court hearing on Jan. 23.