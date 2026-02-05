Tepe Family Murders: Autopsy Reveals Number of Gunshot Wounds

The autopsy reports conducted on Spencer and Monique Tepe reveals the number of times the couple were shot. Court documents allege that Dr. Michael McKee stalked his ex-wife Monique Tepe weeks before allegedly killing her and Spencer. (2/5/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

side by side of suspect and victim

Prosecution and Defense Clash Over Evidence in Tara Baker Trial

Jasmin Torres

Police Officer's Widow: 'Even Ted Bundy Was Charming to Some'

Tara Baker

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Key Moments

Tepe family autopsy report

Tepe Family Murders: Autopsy Reveals Number of Gunshot Wounds

melodee buzzard case

Melodee Buzzard's Belongings Removed from Home Ahead of Memorial

defense attorney questions witness in court

'Worse Than Communist Russia'; Defense Seeks Mistrial in Tara Baker Murder Trial

Elise Thompson testifies in court

'They Were Really Good Kids': Austin and James Thompson's Mother Testifies

Defendant Paul Caneiro crying

Defendant Paul Caneiro Wipes Away Tears During Nephew's Autopsy Report

Brunette Caucasian woman testifies in court

'I’ll Talk to You Tomorrow': Friend Recalls Last Call With Tara Baker

911 call made by Nathan Spiegel

Teen Austin Thompson's Killing Spree: Court Hears 911 Call

Guns visible on bed in photo

Photos Show Crime Scene Where Austin Thompson Shot Brother

Daren Abbey

Daren Abbey Sentenced: I'll Be Appealing Your 'Crooked Ass Court System'

MORE VIDEOS