Jury Seals Fate of Child Killer With Death Sentence

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After roughly two and a half hours of deliberations, a jury sentenced child killer and kidnapper Tanner Horner to death. Following the verdict, the family of 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered emotional statements. (5/5/26) MORE
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