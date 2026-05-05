Jury Seals Fate of Child Killer With Death Sentence

After roughly two and a half hours of deliberations, a jury sentenced child killer and kidnapper Tanner Horner to death. Following the verdict, the family of 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered emotional statements. (5/5/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

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