Judge Deals Blow to Suspect in Tupac Murder Case

Duane Davis, the man accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s murder, attended a motions hearing. Davis’ defense wanted the judge to dismiss evidence from recorded interviews made by Davis as well as a 2019 book written by the defendant. (6/30/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem

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