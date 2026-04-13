Attorney Details Convicted Serial Killer's Murderous Past

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Assistant District Attorney John Brouhard details convicted serial killer Demorris Hunter’s history of violence. Hunter is back in court for the penalty phase of his trial after being convicted last week of Theresa Ann Green’s murder. (4/13/26) MORE
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