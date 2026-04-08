Serial Killer Made ‘Conscious Decision To Strangle the Life Out’ of Theresa Ann Green: State

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The State presents its closing argument in Demorris Hunter’s murder trial, emphasizing that Hunter, a convicted serial killer, made the "conscious decision to strangle the life out" of Theresa Ann Green. (4/8/26) MORE
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