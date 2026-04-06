Convicted Serial Killer Told Party Host ‘I Messed Up’

Joseph Butler, who hosted the party attended by accused killer Demorris Hunter and victim Theresa Ann Green, testified about a suspicious request following the gathering. Hunter confessed, “I messed up.” (4/6/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings

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