Convicted Serial Killer Told Party Host ‘I Messed Up’

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Joseph Butler, who hosted the party attended by accused killer Demorris Hunter and victim Theresa Ann Green, testified about a suspicious request following the gathering. Hunter confessed, “I messed up.” (4/6/26) MORE
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