‘You’ll See No Signs of Manual Strangulation’: Convicted Serial Killer's Defense

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Hunter’s defense emphasized that “You’ll see no signs of manual strangulation,” regarding Green’s 2002 murder. Green was found strangled to death and left in the trunk of her own car. (4/6/26) MORE
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