Serial Killer’s Defense Points Finger at ‘Heartless’ Party Hosts for Victim's Death

Demorris Hunter’s defense delivered closing arguments in his 2002 cold case murder trial, questioning the credibility of Joseph and Joyce Butler’s “highly suspicious” story. The Butlers were portrayed as “heartless” and potentially involved. (4/8/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings

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