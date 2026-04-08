Serial Killer’s Defense Points Finger at ‘Heartless’ Party Hosts for Victim's Death

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Demorris Hunter’s defense delivered closing arguments in his 2002 cold case murder trial, questioning the credibility of Joseph and Joyce Butler’s “highly suspicious” story. The Butlers were portrayed as “heartless” and potentially involved. (4/8/26) MORE
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