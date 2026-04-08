Serial Killer Convicted Again for Florida Woman’s Strangling

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Demorris Hunter was convicted of premeditated first-degree murder in the killing of Theresa Green. Green, whose body was wrapped and stuffed in the back of her car, had been strangled to death in 2002. Hunteris set to be sentenced on Monday. (4/8/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?